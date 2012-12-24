Patti Dennis: News Vet Continues a 'Culture of Excellence'

AN ABUNDANCE OF NEWS originating

from Denver made its way onto the

national airwaves this year, putting the state’s

local news stations to the test. Over the summer,

Colorado was plagued by wildfires that

destroyed 600 homes and killed five people.

Although the station is no stranger to wildfire

coverage, Patti Dennis, KUSA VP and news director,

says, “There [is always] something new

to learn as a journalist covering it.” KUSA’s

team was able to traverse the terrain to get

“some of the most disturbing, yet compelling,

live fire pictures I’ve ever seen,” Dennis says.

Then on July 20, a gunman at a suburban

Aurora, Colo., movie theater killed 12 people

and injured 58. As with the wildfires, KUSA deployed

LiveU camera units to Aurora. Though

the backpacks allow KUSA’s crew to get close

to the scene, Dennis says safety is paramount.

Earlier in the year, anchor Kyle Dyer was bitten

by a dog on 9NEWS’ morning show. The

story drew national attention. “It was an opportunity

to do what we’re commissioned to do,”

Dennis says, “which is to inform and educate

when we can.” KUSA spent time discussing dog

behavior and safety following the incident.

But all is not tragedy in the Denver market,

as shown when Colorado Olympic swimmer

Missy Franklin, who the station followed for

a year prior to the Summer Games, won four

gold medals. “Our audience was able to experience

[the Olympics] in ways that we’ve never

been able to showcase before,” Dennis says.

Dennis, a 30-year KUSA veteran, says the

station just has a “culture of excellence”—

one that she’s determined to continue.