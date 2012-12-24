Univision Steps Up Its Streams Into TV Everywhere

A NOTABLE EXAMPLE of the power of

multiplatform television occurred this

fall in the run-up to the elections, with Univision’s

Meet the Candidate forum in September.

Upset with the Commission on Presidential

Debates’ decision not to include a moderator

from a minority group, Univision broadcast

separate forums with each of the candidates

in primetime on Univision and streamed

them live in English over the company’s expanding

digital platforms.

“We used every part of our distribution to first promote [the forums] and then to carry

it,” notes Randy Falco, president and CEO of

Univision Communications. “It was a milestone

moment.”

Cesar Conde, president of the Univision

Networks, says, “We were able to bring all the

election coverage across all platforms to a community

that was hungry for information and

on Election Day helped elect the president.”

The candidate forum is one of many examples

of Univision’s efforts to expand its programming on TV, online, social media and

mobile that led to the company being named

the 2012 B&C Multiplatform Broadcaster of

the Year.

Making more content available on more devices

is crucial for all broadcasters, but it is

particularly important for Univision. The company’s

rapidly growing Hispanic target audience

skews younger than the general population

and is much more active on digital media.

The average Univision viewer is 38, versus

39 for The CW, 46 for Fox and 50 for NBC,

according to Nielsen. Likewise, about 70% of

all Hispanics have a smartphone, compared

with 54% of non-Hispanics, and 41% stream

video on their phones, compared with about 28% of non-Hispanics, according to Nielsen.

“With an audience that over-indexes on

new technology, we felt that the new emerging

media landscape was one that Univision

could take great advantage of,” Falco notes.

“As the audience fragments, we wanted to

make sure that there was a Univision-branded

piece of content available no matter where

our audience was consuming content.”

Over the last 18 months, Falco notes, Univision

has increased its linear channels from

two broadcast networks and one cable network

to 12 linear channels. It also expanded

the number of digital subchannels using its

broadcast spectrum to 30 with the recent

deal to carry the African-American-targeted

Bounce TV network.

In the digital arena, Univision launched an

ambitious UVideos digital platform that provides

content from all its networks to computers,

smartphones, tablets, the Xbox 360

gaming platform, and other Internet-connected

devices. And Univision has been aggressively

cutting TV Everywhere deals with

operators that make large amounts of content

available to authenticated subscribers.

Univision has also pushed to better target

the diversity of the Hispanic community by

offering both Spanish- and English-language

content. In 2013, these efforts will expand

further as part of a joint venture with ABC

News to launch a cable news channel.

Univision’s ratings are healthy. At a time

when ABC, CBS and Fox saw declines in the

November sweeps, Univision’s TV ratings

were up by 2%. Meanwhile, digital video

streams across Univision Interactive were up

55% to 255 million in the first 11 months of

the year.

Kevin Conroy, president of Univision Interactive

Media and enterprise development

at the company, expects digital traffic to continue

to grow in 2013 as users become more

aware of the UVideos digital channel and the

company continues to ramp up the amount

of content it offers.

For example, the large Mexican broadcaster

Televisa, which has long supplied the primetime

programming that has been so crucial

to Univision’s success on television, is now

working with Univision on Web extras to

help promote its big novelas and on Webonly

content, Conroy notes.

Univision is also working with its programming

partners to develop broadband channels

for YouTube. “We have done four Web

novelas so far and expect to do more in the

future,” Conroy says.

Additionally, the company has been expanding

its digital offerings as part of a larger

TV Everywhere strategy.

“We built UVideos from the ground up

as a TV Everywhere, authenticated service,”

notes Tonia O’Connor, president of distribution

sales and marketing at the company, who

has cut TV Everywhere deals with Dish, Cablevision,

AT&T’s U-verse and Verizon’s FiOS.

As part of a deal with U-verse, Univision

is even offering live streams of the broadcast

network in the home to Internet-connected

devices. In the future, the company is planning

to make that content available outside

of the home.

“I think we are the only broadcast network

to do that,” Falco says, adding that live sporting

events will be particularly popular.