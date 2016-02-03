B&C Sets Technology Leadership Award Winners

B&C has set its annual class of Technology Leadership Award honorees, who will be recognized at a special ceremony hosted by the brand on April 18 during the NAB Show in Las Vegas.

The recipients are: Glenn Oakley, executive VP of media technology, production and operations for Discovery; Jeremy Legg, CTO at Turner; Susan Stone, senior VP of operations and engineering at MLB Network; Renu Thomas, exec VP of media operations, engineering and IT for Disney-ABC; Joe Addalia, director of technology for Hearst Television; and Gregory Coppa, director of advanced technology and engineering for CBS.

Honorees will be feted, along with representatives from Tegna, B&C’s 2015 Station Group of the Year, at a cocktail reception held at the Westgate during NAB. More information about the event and the honorees can be found at www.technologyleadershipsummit.com/awards/.