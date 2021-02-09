B+C Names 2021 Tech Leadership Awards Recipients

Broadcasting + Cable has named the recipients of the 2021 Technology Leadership Awards.

The awards, which B+C started in 1999, honor individuals who have made significant contributions to how TV, digital and streaming media companies use technology.

The 2021 Tech Leadership Awards winners are: Greig Frazier, director of photography/producer; William Hayes, director of engineering and technology, Iowa PBS; Lucinda (Cindy) Hutter Cavell, VP, Cavell, Mertz & Associates; Brett Jenkins, executive VP and CTO, Nexstar Media Group; Yvette Kanouff, partner and CTO, JC2 Ventures; Jaya Kolhatkar, executive VP of data, Disney Direct-to-Consumer; Barbara Lange, executive director, Society of Motion Picture and Television Engineers (SMPTE); Doug Lung, VP broadcast engineering, NBC Owned Stations; Phil McKinney, president and CEO, CableLabs; and Phil Wiser, executive VP and global chief technology officer, ViacomCBS.

In addition, B+C is introducing a new award for “Technology Leadership Award for Building Diverse Tech Teams,” which will be given to Stephanie Mitchko-Beale, executive VP & chief technology officer, Charter Communications.

“This year’s winners highlight the growing importance of tech innovation in helping media companies navigate rapid changes in their businesses,” said Kent Gibbons, content director, Broadcasting+Cable. “The innovative tech strategies they’ve pursued during their careers have both helped companies build new business for the digital age and provided consumers with higher quality content and access to content in new ways.”

Recipients will be profiled in the March 22 issue of B+C as well as the April issue of TV Tech. The awards will be presented virtually during the Technology Leadership Summit March 23 and 24, 2021.

