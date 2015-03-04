'B&C' Names 2015 Technology Leadership Honorees

Broadcasting & Cable has named the honorees for the 18th Annual Technology Leadership Awards.

The 2015 class includes Wendy Aylsworth, senior VP of technology, Warner Brothers; Kevin Conroy, chief strategy & data officer and president of enterprise development, Univision Communications; Mark Hale, executive VP, global operations & CTO international, Scripps Networks Interactive; Scott Livingston, VP of news, Sinclair Broadcast Group; Tom O’Brien, executive VP of digital media and chief revenue officer, Nexstar Broadcasting Group; and Dave Siegler, VP of technical operations, Cox Media Group.

The recipients will be honored in the April 13 issue of B&C and during a cocktail reception at the NAB Show on April 13 at the Westgate Las Vegas Resort and Casino in Las Vegas, Nev. The event will be in the resort's Ballroom A from 6-8 p.m.

For more information on the event, contact Rebecca Shottland at rshottland@nbmedia.com.