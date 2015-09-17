B&C Hall of Fame Names Paley Center for Media 25th Annual Gala Beneficiary

The Broadcasting & Cable Hall of Fame named The Paley Center for Media as a beneficiary for the 25th anniversary gala.

The gala will be held Oct. 20 at the Waldorf-Astoria in New York.

“The Paley Center brand has become synonymous with the values and ideals that represent the best of our industry,” said Bill McGorry, chairman, Broadcasting & Cable Hall of Fame. “It is altogether fitting for us to provide this support for this highly valued and respected national institution.”

The Hall of Fame noted the Paley Center’s commitment to leading the discussion on the significance of TV, radio and emerging platforms.

The event is part of NewBay Media’s 3rd annual New York City Television Week, which will be held Oct. 20-22.

The Paley Center for Media joins the previously announced Broadcasters Foundation of America as a beneficiary.

