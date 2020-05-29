‘B+C Awards’ To Honor Best In Local TV

The trusted and leading voice of the television industry for more than 80 years, Broadcasting+Cable is expanding our annual station awards in 2020 to include the best news, programs and people in local television.

The expanded B+C Awards will recognize the local TV industry’s most powerful, innovative or engaging content, programming and special projects in news, public affairs and community relations -- and the people and teams who produced it.

Judged by Broadcasting+Cable’s experienced editors, we'll award and showcase the very best, saluting all of the hard work and dedication your teams have put in over the past challenging year.

The entry guide for the 2020 B+C Awards has been categorized into the following and you must select your DMA size. There will be one winner per category in each DMA:

DMA sizes: 1 to 25, 26 to 50, 51 And Above.

Categories:

Entry can all be done online at broadcastingcableawards.com by completing the entry form, selecting a category and telling us why you or your team should win the award. We’ve also included a section to upload creative material to support your entry to ensure you give the judges as much information as possible to help them understand why you should win.