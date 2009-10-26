B&C Accepting Nominations for GM of the Year
By B&C Staff
Click here to nominate the General Managers and Multiplatform Broadcasters of the Year
Broadcasting & Cable
is selecting the 2009 station General Manager and Multiplatform Broadcaster of
the Year.
B&C is now accepting nominations for the station General Manager of the
Year in three different categories:
- GM of the Year: Markets 1-25
- GM of the Year: Markets 26-50
- GM of the Year: Markets 51+
The General Manager of the Year honors local station executives who have
provided exemplary innovation, fearless leadership and flawless execution
through this fascinating-and challenging-time in the television industry.
Whether it is how they are staying ahead in the face of new and evolving
competitors, what their strategies are for the digital spectrum, how they are
using the station's Website as a weapon in the battle for local eyeballs or
what their latest unique local programming strategies entail, B&C is
looking for the best of 2009. (Clickhere to read about 2008's General Managers of the Year.)
And for the first time, B&C is now accepting nominations for the 2009
Multiplatform Broadcaster of the Year. With new applications for the digital
spectrum and the strong impetus to grow a station's brand across several
platforms, B&C this year will also honor the one station or executive that
has led the charge into the brave new world of providing compelling content
wherever, whenever and however consumers want it.
In nominating your choice, please let us know what has made him or her stand out
from the crowd both in your market and across the country. CLICKHERE TO MAKE YOUR SELECTIONS—and remember, the deadline for nominations is Friday, November 13, 2009.
