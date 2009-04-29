BBC’s 'The Office' Lands At Adult Swim

The Office, the BBC series that spawned the NBC comedy of the same name, is returning to American television on Adult Swim.

The Turner-owned network, which shares channel space with Cartoon Network, has acquired both seasons of the British comedy, as well as The Office Christmas Special and will start airing them this summer.

The Office is the third live action series Adult Swim has acquired in recent months, though easily the most high-profile. It had previously acquired The Mighty Boosh and Look Around You.

The Office had been televised stateside previously on BBC America.