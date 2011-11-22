BBCA Greenlights 'No Kitchen Required'
BBC America has greenlit a
new adventure cooking series, No Kitchen Required, to debut next spring.
No Kitchen
Required will
see three chefs -- Michael Psilakis, Madison Cowan and Kayne Raymond -- dropped
into ten different locations including Thailand, Belize, Trinidad and Tobago, Jamaica, New Zealand, Louisiana Bayou and South Carolina's Outer Banks to work
with the locals to collect ingredients to make locally-inspired cuisine. Each
chef's entree will be judged by the local community.
"No
Kitchen Required is a unique hybrid food/travel/adventure show that gives
our audience fascinating insights into diverse cultures, making it a perfect
fit for the BBC
America brand and an exciting addition to our ever-expanding original
programming slate," said Perry Simon, general manager, channels, BBCA.
The series will be
produced by Notional, with Kevin Greene and Notional's Chachi Senior and Dave
Noll serving as executive producers.
