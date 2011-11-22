BBCA Greenlights 'No Kitchen Required'

BBC America has greenlit a

new adventure cooking series, No Kitchen Required, to debut next spring.

No Kitchen

Required will

see three chefs -- Michael Psilakis, Madison Cowan and Kayne Raymond -- dropped

into ten different locations including Thailand, Belize, Trinidad and Tobago, Jamaica, New Zealand, Louisiana Bayou and South Carolina's Outer Banks to work

with the locals to collect ingredients to make locally-inspired cuisine. Each

chef's entree will be judged by the local community.

"No

Kitchen Required is a unique hybrid food/travel/adventure show that gives

our audience fascinating insights into diverse cultures, making it a perfect

fit for the BBC

America brand and an exciting addition to our ever-expanding original

programming slate," said Perry Simon, general manager, channels, BBCA.

The series will be

produced by Notional, with Kevin Greene and Notional's Chachi Senior and Dave

Noll serving as executive producers.