BBCA Expands 'Nerdist' Specials With Full Series Order
BBC America is expanding on its Nerdist specials, giving the Chris Hardwick-hosted talk show a
10-episode series order. The Nerdist
is based on Hardwick's popular podcast of the same name.
The Nerdist will premiere in spring 2013 as part of
the channel's "Supernatural Saturday" programming block, which
features top-rated dramas Doctor Who, Being Human and
the upcoming series Orphan Black. Hardwick will host the entire
"Supernatural Saturday" programming block in the spring.
Matt Mira and Jonah Ray, Hardwick's partners in the Nerdist podcast, will return as
contributors. The Nerdist series will feature celebrity
guests, U.K. and U.S.-based correspondents as well as stand-up and musical
performances. The Nerdist podcast
was named one of the best comedy podcasts by Rolling Stone
and is a top 10 comedy podcast on iTunes.
Perry Simon, GM, channels, BBC Worldwide America said:
"We could not be more pleased to be expanding our relationship with Chris
by ordering The Nerdist series with an exciting new format, as well
as having Chris host our 'Supernatural Saturday' block. Ever since early
2011, Chris has brought his loyal legion of fans to BBC America through his
successful Nerdist specials and, as America's No. 1 Doctor
Who fan, hosting countless Doctor Who-related events for
our channel."
Hardwick also hosts AMC's Walking Dead aftershow, Talking
Dead.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.