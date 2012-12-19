BBCA Expands 'Nerdist' Specials With Full Series Order

BBC America is expanding on its Nerdist specials, giving the Chris Hardwick-hosted talk show a

10-episode series order. The Nerdist

is based on Hardwick's popular podcast of the same name.



The Nerdist will premiere in spring 2013 as part of

the channel's "Supernatural Saturday" programming block, which

features top-rated dramas Doctor Who, Being Human and

the upcoming series Orphan Black. Hardwick will host the entire

"Supernatural Saturday" programming block in the spring.





Matt Mira and Jonah Ray, Hardwick's partners in the Nerdist podcast, will return as

contributors. The Nerdist series will feature celebrity

guests, U.K. and U.S.-based correspondents as well as stand-up and musical

performances. The Nerdist podcast

was named one of the best comedy podcasts by Rolling Stone

and is a top 10 comedy podcast on iTunes.





Perry Simon, GM, channels, BBC Worldwide America said:

"We could not be more pleased to be expanding our relationship with Chris

by ordering The Nerdist series with an exciting new format, as well

as having Chris host our 'Supernatural Saturday' block. Ever since early

2011, Chris has brought his loyal legion of fans to BBC America through his

successful Nerdist specials and, as America's No. 1 Doctor

Who fan, hosting countless Doctor Who-related events for

our channel."





Hardwick also hosts AMC's Walking Dead aftershow, Talking

Dead.