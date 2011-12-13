BBC World News Inks Deal With Comcast to Launch in U.S.

The BBC has signed a deal with Comcast's Xfinity TV to

launch its 24-hour international news channel BBC World News in major markets

in the U.S., it was announced Tuesday.

The network's programming includes its U.S. nightly

newscast, BBC World News America, along with international news,

documentaries, lifestyle programs and interviews.

The channel will be available in Philadelphia, Chicago,

Boston, Minneapolis, Indianapolis, Portland, Northern California, Michigan and

Western New England by the end of 2011 and will add more Comcast markets next

year, expecting to total 15 million U.S. households by the end of 2012.

The carriage deal with Comcast is the latest effort by

the BBC to expand its global footprint and take advantage of what the network

sees as a need for unbiased news in the U.S. among the partisan Fox News and

MSNBC.

"This deal represents huge progress for BBC World News in

the most competitive television marketplace in the world," said Peter Horrocks,

the BBC's director of global news in a statement. "We know that U.S.

viewers increasingly value the smart and impartial international journalism provided

by the BBC."

The story was first reported by the New York Times.