‘BBC World News' Boosted By Global Reports

BBC World News America, BBC America's nightly newscast has been the recipient of a ratings boost of late. While the newscast, anchored by Matt Frei, has been seeing long term growth since it launched in October 2007, it is when there is an international event that it really shines.

This week, with the aftermath of Air France flight 447 and President Obama's trip to the Middle East and Europe, the newscast has been in its comfort zone, and viewers have followed.

"We have had a very encouraging response both in terms of ratings and critical reaction and viewer reaction," says BBC World News America executive producer Rome Hartman. "For those of us working really hard that have high hopes for the program, it is encouraging to see results like this."

Monday evening the newscast posted a .14 rating in the key news demo of persons 25-54 on its 7 p.m. airing. That tied Lou Dobbs on CNN, and beat Larry Kudlow on CNBC (.08 rating). It also put the Beeb's newscast within striking distance of MSNBC and HLN.

The Monday numbers continue a trend from last week, which saw the newscast average a .10 demo rating.

"It is heartening to see that when you account for the fact BBC America does not have the distribution of many of our competitors, we are very close [in terms of ratings]," Hartman says. "My hope is that they will like what they see and they will come back."