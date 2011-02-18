'BBC World News America' Shifts to BBC World News

Shifting U.S. news resources, the BBC is moving BBC America's nightly newscast to the BBC World News channel, which will be given a stronger distribution push.

BBC Worldwide America and BBC Global News announced the moves as part of an overall investment in multiplatform news in the United States.

The U.S. version of the BBC News Web site also will get increased investment under Herb Scannell, the president of BBC Worldwide America.

Scannell took the helm of the BBC's U.S. production and programming businesses last June, succeeding Garth Ancier, who championed the BBC World News America telecast since creating it in 2007.

Click here for the full story at Multichannel.com