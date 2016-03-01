BBC Vet Salmon Joins Endemol Shine Group

Peter Salmon, director of BBC Studios, is shifting to Endemol Shine Group as chief creative officer, leading the creative direction of the group’s global network, which has 120 production companies in over 30 markets. Salmon has held leadership positions in broadcasting and production at Channel 4, Granada TV, The Television Corporation and the BBC. He starts at Endemol in early summer and will report to CEO Sophie Turner Laing.

“Peter is a true creative champion,” said Turner Laing. “His profound understanding of the creative process and respect for talent comes with an avid desire to reach audiences. His experience will be invaluable as we look to the future having successfully united our global business over the last year, and his enthusiasm for the new role is infectious.”

Salmon will have oversight of Endemol’s U.K. business, working with Richard Johnston and Lucinda Hicks.

“The opportunity to work alongside some of the industry's most creative and prolific talent, both in the UK and internationally across Endemol Shine Group, was simply irresistible,” he said. “I’ve already had the privilege of working with many of the production companies under the Endemol Shine umbrella in the UK and I’m a great admirer of shows created by the group globally. It’s an incredibly talented international team, which I can’t wait to join and collaborate with on bringing content to screens and audiences across the world.”

Also joining the senior lineup at Endemol Shine is Emma Moloney, formerly general counsel at News Corp’s national newspaper group, News UK. She will become general counsel of Endemol Shine Group.

In its first year, Endemol Shine Group had 733 productions air across 256 channels in 68 territories. The portfolio includes Black Mirror, Broadchurch and The Biggest Loser.