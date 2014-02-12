BBC Three Orders Amanda Knox Documentary

BBC Three has ordered a documentary on the Amanda Knox trial from Peacock Productions, marking the first commission from the NBC News unit out of its newly-opened London office.

The documentary, titled Is Amanda Knox Guilty? will air Monday, Feb. 17. It will be the first TV documentary on the case since the second guilty verdict announced by an Italian judge on Jan. 30.

The film is produced in association with filmmakers and journalists Paul Russell and Andrea Vogt; Steve Anderson will executive produce.