BBC’s ‘Luther’ Returning With Two-Part Special

British cop drama Luther will return next year with a two-hour special.

“We're putting the band back together,” said creator Neil Cross. “Luther is coming back where he belongs. Back to the BBC. Back to London. And back to work."

Luther stars Idris Elba as detective John Luther, a near-genius murder detective whose brilliant mind can’t always save him from the dangerous violence of his passions.

The series ran for three seasons on the BBC in the U.K. and BBC America in the U.S. On Tuesday, word broke that Fox was working with Cross and Elba on developing a U.S. remake of the series.