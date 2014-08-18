BBC Renews ‘Happy Valley’ for Second Season

Ahead of its premiere on Netflix, the BBC has renewed crime drama Happy Valley for a second season.

Work on the second season is due to begin in 2015 and will be broadcast later in the year. BBC said Happy Valley averaged a weekly audience of eight million viewers.

Happy Valley will be available to Netflix subscribers in the U.S. and Canada beginning Aug. 20. The six-part first season starred Sarah Lancashire as police sergeant Catherine Cawood, who investigates a kidnapping in a small British country town while still coming to terms with the suicide of her daughter.