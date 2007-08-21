BBC Names U.S.-Based Newscast Team

Rome Hartman named the U.S. production team responsible for the British Broadcasting Corp.’s U.S.-based nightly newscast, which he is spearheading.

The team -- which includes a senior broadcast producer in Washington, D.C., and one in London -- will oversee the new hour-long newscast, slated to begin running this fall on both U.S. cable network BBC America and internationally distributed BBC World News.

The senior broadcast producer in Washington is Claudia Milne, formerly Washington producer for BBC's marquee news show, Newsnight. In London, the job will be held by Nicky Goldberg, now a senior broadcast journalist at BBC World News. The show has yet to name an on-air team.

Other off-screen appointments include:

• Iva Zoric, who joins from the Charlie Rose show as senior producer;

• Sarah Robbins, currently a Newsnight producer, who joins as senior producer for planning;

• Bob Sharpe, previously a London-based BBC director, who moves to D.C. to become lead director for the new show;

• Brian Gottleib, a producer on NewsHour with Jim Lehrer, and Kathryn Farrell, a Channel One Network producer, who both join the new show as producers;

• Meghan Gourley, who joins from C-SPAN as associate producer; and

• Marc Adams, who joins from CBS Radio News as broadcast associate.

Formerly the Evening News producer, Hartman left CBS in June after nearly 25 years at the network to join the BBC as executive producer, BBC World News.

"We've assembled an immensely talented team, bringing a wealth of experience, contacts and editorial savvy," Hartman said in a statement.