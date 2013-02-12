BBC Cancels 'The Hour'
BBC has decided not to give miniseries The Hour a third
installment.
The series originally premiered on BBC Two in the U.K. in
July 2011 and on BBC America in the U.S. in September 2011. The second
installment wrapped on BBCA last month. The second season was coproduced by
BBCA.
The show, which was nominated for an Emmy and three Golden
Globes last year, centered on a 1950s-era newsmagazine.
The Hour was to be part of BBCA's
"Dramaville" block, along with Luther, Ripper Street and the
upcoming Spies of Warsaw.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.