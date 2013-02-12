BBC Cancels 'The Hour'

BBC has decided not to give miniseries The Hour a third

installment.





The series originally premiered on BBC Two in the U.K. in

July 2011 and on BBC America in the U.S. in September 2011. The second

installment wrapped on BBCA last month. The second season was coproduced by

BBCA.





The show, which was nominated for an Emmy and three Golden

Globes last year, centered on a 1950s-era newsmagazine.



The Hour was to be part of BBCA's

"Dramaville" block, along with Luther, Ripper Street and the

upcoming Spies of Warsaw.