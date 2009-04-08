BBC Brings Natural History Programs To iTunes

BBC Worldwide is making its natural history programming available to U.S. based iTunes users.

Starting this week, users of Apple’s popular digital download platform will be able to purchase individual episodes or full seasons of three of the BBC’s most popular series, Blue Planet,Galapagos and Life in Cold Blood, with additional series to be added in the coming weeks.

The pricing will be on par with other iTunes shows, $1.99 for standard definition episodes and $2.99 for HD.