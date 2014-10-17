BBC America Sets 'London Spy' Miniseries

BBC America has set its latest coproduction with the U.K.'s BBC Two, a five-part miniseries titled London Spy from best-selling author Tom Rob Smith.

The contemporary thriller stars Ben Whishaw as Danny, an innocent, young romantic drawn into a dangerous world of espionage. The miniseries also stars Jim Broadbent and Charlotte Rampling.

Along with BBC Two, London Spy will be produced by Working Title Television. Executive producers are Smith, Juliette Howell, Tim Bevan and Eric Fellner for Working Title Television, and head of independent drama commissioning, Polly Hill, for BBC Two. The miniseries will be distributed by NBCUniversal and BBC Worldwide and will premiere in the U.S. on in 2015.

Smith penned the Child 44 trilogy, which was adapted into a film starring Tom Hardy, Gary Oldman and Noomi Rapace, hitting theaters in April.