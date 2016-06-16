BBC America Sets Final Season for 'Orphan Black'

BBC America Thursday said it will end its popular sci-fi series Orphan Black after five seasons.

The sci-fi-themed series, which stars Tatiana Maslany playing multiple clones, will return in 2017 for its 10-episode fifth and final season, according to network officials. The current fourth season finale will air Thursday.

Orphan Black isproduced by Temple Street, with Ivan Schneeberg, David Fortier, Kerry Appleyard, Graeme Manson and John Fawcett serving as executive producers.

