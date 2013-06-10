BBC America Renews 'Wild Things'
BBC America has renewed Wild Things with Dominic Monaghan
for a second season, the network announced Monday. New episodes are slated
for a 2014 premiere.
Wild Things follows Monaghan as he travels the world
in search of exotic wildlife. The series is produced by Cream Productions and
Wildfire Television, and is executive produced by David Brady, Monaghan and
Philip Clarke.
"The first season of Wild Things with Dominic Monaghan was an amazing thrill ride that
introduced viewers to fascinating rare creatures and exotic locales, and we
can't wait to set off on new journeys with Dominic," said Perry Simon, GM of
BBC America. "His vast knowledge of these animals and infectious enthusiasm
make him the perfect host for this signature BBC America adventure series."
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.