BBC America Renews 'Wild Things'

BBC America has renewed Wild Things with Dominic Monaghan

for a second season, the network announced Monday. New episodes are slated

for a 2014 premiere.



Wild Things follows Monaghan as he travels the world

in search of exotic wildlife. The series is produced by Cream Productions and

Wildfire Television, and is executive produced by David Brady, Monaghan and

Philip Clarke.





"The first season of Wild Things with Dominic Monaghan was an amazing thrill ride that

introduced viewers to fascinating rare creatures and exotic locales, and we

can't wait to set off on new journeys with Dominic," said Perry Simon, GM of

BBC America. "His vast knowledge of these animals and infectious enthusiasm

make him the perfect host for this signature BBC America adventure series."