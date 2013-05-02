BBC America Renews 'Orphan Black'

BBC America has renewed freshman original series Orphan Black to return as part of the network's "Supernatural Saturday" block in 2014. The conspiracy clone thriller starring Tatiana Maslany has been re-commissioned with a 10-episode order from Temple Street Productions, ahead of its season one finale on Saturday, June 1, the network said in a release. The series debuted on March 30, after Doctor Who. The premiere had 1.02 million viewers (P2+) in live plus same-day cumulation, and was watched by 684,000 (P2+) and 375,000 in the adults 25-54 age group at 9 p.m. that night, the network said.

Perry Simon, general manager, Channels, BBC Worldwide America, said in the release, "Tatiana Maslany has delivered one of the year's standout performances. We're excited to commission a second season from the talented team of Graeme, John and Temple Street Productions, and we can't wait to see who Tatiana shows up as in season two."

Orphan Black is produced by Temple Street Productions in association with BBC America and Space. The series is co-created by Graeme Manson and John Fawcett, with Manson also serving as writer and Fawcett as director. Ivan Schneeberg and David Fortier are executive producers on behalf of Temple Street. The cast includes Maria Doyle Kennedy, Jordan Gavaris, Dylan Bruce, Kevin Hanchard and Michael Mando.