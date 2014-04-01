BBC America Renews ‘Musketeers’ for Second Season

BBC America has picked up a second season of its upcoming series The Musketeers, ahead of the show’s debut.

BBC America also set the show’s debut for Sunday, June 22 at 9 p.m. ET. The Musketeers is a contemporary take on the classic Alexandre Dumas characters, set during 17th century Paris. BBC America will co-produce The Musketeers with BBC One.

The second season will air sometime in 2015.

Jessica Pope is the BBC executive producer, Adrian Hodges is an executive producer and lead writer, and Colin Wratten is producer.