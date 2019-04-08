BBC America Renews ‘Killing Eve’

BBC America has ordered a season three for hit drama Killing Eve. Sandra Oh, Jodie Comer and Fiona Shaw are in the cast. The show is produced by Sid Gentle Films Ltd.

Killing Eve revolves around Eve (Oh), an MI6 operative, and psychopath assassin Villanelle (Comer) in a story of two women, bound by a mutual obsession. It is based on the Codename Villanelle novellas by Luke Jennings.

Season two started April 7.

“We love having this show and the brilliant Sandra Oh, Jodie Comer and Fiona Shaw on our networks,” said Sarah Barnett, president, Entertainment Networks for AMC Networks. “Phoebe Waller-Bridge and Emerald Fennell have delivered two addictively entertaining seasons. As we did last year, we’re renewing Killing Eve right out of the gate, now with Suzanne Heathcote as lead writer, as a sign of confidence — we adore this show as much as our fans do. Killing Eve doesn’t do anything in a templated way; we love giving opportunity to three genius women to make their mark.”

Season three will be executive produced by Sally Woodward Gentle, Lee Morris, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Gina Mingacci, Damon Thomas and Sandra Oh. Jeff Melvoin also joins as executive producer.

“I’m very excited that the Killing Eve baton is being passed onto another incredible writer for season 3. We can sleep soundly knowing these characters are safe in Suzanne Heathcote’s hilariously murderous hands,” Phoebe Waller-Bridge said.