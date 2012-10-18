BBC America Renews 'Copper' for a Second Season
BBC America has renewed
Copper, its first original scripted
series, for a second season.
The renewal comes in
advance of the series' first season finale on Sunday. Copper will get an increased order of 13 episodes from Cineflix
Studios, up from ten episodes in its freshman season.
"BBC America's first
original scripted series, Copper, has proven to be a perfect fit for the
channel," said Perry Simon, general manager, channels, BBC Worldwide
America. "Our viewers have made it our
highest-rated series premiere ever and highest-rated drama series ever.
Production led by Tom Fontana, Will Rokos, Barry Levinson and Christina Wayne,
along with the cast from both sides of the pond, truly captured the boiling pot
that was New York City in 1864. We can't wait to get started on the second
season."
Copper premiered in August 2012 as BBC America's highest-rated drama to 1.8
million total viewers, and later averaged one million viewers each week. The series was created by Tom Fontana and Will
Rokos, with executive producers Barry Levinson and Christina Wayne.
