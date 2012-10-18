BBC America Renews 'Copper' for a Second Season

BBC America has renewed

Copper, its first original scripted

series, for a second season.

The renewal comes in

advance of the series' first season finale on Sunday. Copper will get an increased order of 13 episodes from Cineflix

Studios, up from ten episodes in its freshman season.

"BBC America's first

original scripted series, Copper, has proven to be a perfect fit for the

channel," said Perry Simon, general manager, channels, BBC Worldwide

America. "Our viewers have made it our

highest-rated series premiere ever and highest-rated drama series ever.

Production led by Tom Fontana, Will Rokos, Barry Levinson and Christina Wayne,

along with the cast from both sides of the pond, truly captured the boiling pot

that was New York City in 1864. We can't wait to get started on the second

season."

Copper premiered in August 2012 as BBC America's highest-rated drama to 1.8

million total viewers, and later averaged one million viewers each week. The series was created by Tom Fontana and Will

Rokos, with executive producers Barry Levinson and Christina Wayne.