BBC America Picks Up Second Season of ‘Almost Royal’

BBC America has renewed Almost Royal for a second season, the network said Thursday.

The mockumentary-style series, BBCA’s first original comedy, is produced by Burning Bright Productions and distributed by BBC Worldwide. It starred Ed Gamble and Amy Hoggart as British aristocrats Georgie and Poppy Carlton, who travel across the United States and document their experience.

The first season aired over the summer on BBCA in the U.S. and later this year in the U.K. on E4.