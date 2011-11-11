BBC America Picks Up More 'Nerdist'

BBC America has greenlighted five more hour-long Nerdist specials.

The pilot for the shows, based on the The Nerdist podcasts of writer and Dr. Who fan Chris Hardwick, aired in September as part of its "Ministry of Laughs" comedy block.

The first special will air Dec. 24, with the rest spread throughout 2012 and timed to "big events" for the channel. The ec. 24 special is described as a year-end review of "all things nerd."

BBC America GM Perry Simon, who made the decision to produce more shows, said the first special earned strong buzz. "We couldn't be happier that we will continue working with Chris."

The Nerdist podcast has been a Rolling Stone pick as one of the best comedy podcasts, and is one of the top comedy podcast on iTunes.

The specials will be produced by Nerdist Industries and Comcast Entertainment Studios.