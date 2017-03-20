BBC America Orders ‘Top Gear America’

BBC America has greenlit Top Gear America, which it calls a reimagined U.S. spinoff of hit Top Gear. BBC America will air eight hour-long episodes later this year.

The series will be hosted by racing enthusiast and actor William Fichtner, world champion drag racer Antron Brown, and British automotive journalist Tom “Wookie” Ford.

Season 24 of Top Gear is currently airing Sundays at 8/7c on BBCA.

"We are big fans of the mix of cars, credibility and charisma that adds up to the winning formula for Top Gear, and couldn't be happier that BBCA is now the home for the franchise in the US, with Top Gear America joining the original show on our network,” said Sarah Barnett, president of BBCA. “Bill, Antron and Wookie are serious gearheads who never take themselves too seriously. It will be quite the trip.”

Fichtner’s TV work includes Prison Break, Entourage and Mom.

Top Gear America reviews not just state-of-the-art vehicles but also the cars of America’s culture defining past. As BBCA puts it, “Top Gear America puts the viewer in the passenger seat alongside the car-obsessed hosts as they race the most incredible vehicles on the scenic highways and historic tracks of the American west.”

Each week will feature a different celebrity who will compete for top honor on the leader board at the new Top Gear studio and track, Speed Vegas.

Top Gear America is produced by BBC Worldwide Productions for BBC America.