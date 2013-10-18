BBC America Orders Original Series 'Intruders'

BBC America has ordered a new original series, Intruders, the network announced Friday.

From BBC Worldwide Productions, the thriller series will be written and executive-produced by X-Files alum Glen Morgan, and is based on Michael Marshall Smith's novel of the same name. Jane Tranter and Julie Gardner will executive produce for BBC Worldwide.

Intruders is about a secret society devoted to chasing immortality by seeking refuge in the body of others. The eight-part one-hour series is set to begin production in early spring 2014 and will be distributed internationally by BBC Worldwide.

"Intruders features an imaginative premise that fits perfectly with BBC America's signature block of complex and otherworldly dramas led by Doctor Who and Orphan Black," said Perry Simon, general manager, BBC America. "Glen Morgan has delivered a brilliant script, and we're thrilled to be working with Glen, Jane Tranter, Julie Gardner and our colleagues at BBC Worldwide Productions on this provocative new series."