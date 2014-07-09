BBC America Orders Historical Drama ‘The Last Kingdom’

BBC America has set its next drama The Last Kingdom, a Game of Thrones-style series based on Bernard Cornwell’s novel series The Saxon Stories.

The series – which was ordered for 8 episodes -- is set in the year 872, when the Vikings have taken over much of the Kingdoms of England, with only Wessex left standing.

BBCA is producing the series along with BBC Two – where it will air in the U.K. – and Downton Abbey producer Carnival Films. Gareth Neame, Nigel Marchant and Stephen Butchard will serve as executive producers.

BBCA viewers will also know Cornwell for his Sharpe novels that became the long-running series on the network.