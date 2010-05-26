BBC America Orders Up 'Come Dine With Me'

BBC America has ordered up a sizable portion of Come Dine With Me, U.S. style.

The cable channel has committed to ten, hour-long episodes of a U.S. version of ITV Studios international offering.

The show will be plated in early 2011, according to the company and will also get international play via BBC Worldwide.

To whet the U.S. appetite for the show, BBC America has also picked up 22 episodes of the original Come Dine With Me, which begin airing July 7.

The show features amateur chefs competing for the honorific of "ultimate dinner party host."