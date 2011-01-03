BBC America Names VP, Original Programming

BBC Worldwide America has named Rachel Smith to the

newly-created position of VP, original programming, the network announced

Monday. The appointment marks the first to be made by Perry Simon, BBC Worldwide America GM, channels.

Smith, who joins BBC America from Discovery's Planet Green,

will be responsible for all aspects of non-scripted program development for the

channel. She will report to Richard De Croce, SVP programming for the network.

Prior to her work with Discovery, Smith served as VP development and production for scripted programming at IFC. She has also served

as director of development at Bravo, where she developed original programming including

Real Housewives of Orange County and

executive produced Kathy Griffin: My Life

on the D-List.

"Rachel's appointment marks an important milestone for BBC

America, as we move into the development of original programming for the

channel," Simon said. "Our aim is to create a slate that speaks to an American

audience with the same quality, intelligence, irreverence and innovation that

you expect from the BBC. This is an exciting new era for BBC America, and

Rachel will play a key role as we move forward."

Smith added: "It's an honor and a privilege to be part

of the team charged with extending the much revered BBC brand into home grown

American content. I look forward to working with the BBC America team and

program makers to create some great shows for the channel."