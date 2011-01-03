BBC America Names VP, Original Programming
BBC Worldwide America has named Rachel Smith to the
newly-created position of VP, original programming, the network announced
Monday. The appointment marks the first to be made by Perry Simon, BBC Worldwide America GM, channels.
Smith, who joins BBC America from Discovery's Planet Green,
will be responsible for all aspects of non-scripted program development for the
channel. She will report to Richard De Croce, SVP programming for the network.
Prior to her work with Discovery, Smith served as VP development and production for scripted programming at IFC. She has also served
as director of development at Bravo, where she developed original programming including
Real Housewives of Orange County and
executive produced Kathy Griffin: My Life
on the D-List.
"Rachel's appointment marks an important milestone for BBC
America, as we move into the development of original programming for the
channel," Simon said. "Our aim is to create a slate that speaks to an American
audience with the same quality, intelligence, irreverence and innovation that
you expect from the BBC. This is an exciting new era for BBC America, and
Rachel will play a key role as we move forward."
Smith added: "It's an honor and a privilege to be part
of the team charged with extending the much revered BBC brand into home grown
American content. I look forward to working with the BBC America team and
program makers to create some great shows for the channel."
