BBC America Moves Into Original Unscripted Programming

BBC America is making its first steps into original U.S.

production with its announcement Monday that it has greenlit two original

series and has several other unscripted series in development.

The two new series, Would

You Rather with Graham Norton and Hard

Drive with Richard Hammond will join unscripted programs already featured

on the channel like Top Gear, Gordon Ramsay's Kitchen Nightmares and The Graham Norton Show.

Would You Rather

stars comedian Graham Norton as host of a comedy game show that tests the

knowledge of American comics. The 13 episodes will premiere later this year as

part of BBCA's Ministry of Laughs

franchise.

Top Gear host

Richard Hammond stars in Hard Drive,

based on the BBC format World's Toughest

Driving Tests. The one-hour series features Hammond traveling the U.S. and

compete with local experts in driving tough vehicles.

"Top Gear, Gordon Ramsay and Graham Norton

continue to deliver ratings and strong ad revenue," said BBC America GM Perry

Simon in a statement. "It makes sense to offer our viewers even more of

what they love about the channel by developing compatible original programs

featuring some of our biggest stars."

In development is a pilot with Top Gear presenter called James

May's Man Lab U.S., based on his British format of the same name, where

he'll team with an American sidekick to help men rediscover the skills that

define what "being a man" is about.

Also on the development slate is AUTO Biography, which tracks the history of a vintage car; Battlemodo, a project with tech site

Gizmodo that tests products against each other; culinary competition series No Kitchen Required; and a back door

pilot for Shock Therapy, which pairs

young addicts with extreme versions of themselves.

Simon also said BBC America is working on its first original

scripted series.

The network is coming off its highest-rated quarter ever, up

30% year-over-year in primetime and 31% in total day.