BBC America, Logo Reviving 'Absolutely Fabulous' With ThreeNew Specials

BBC Worldwide is reviving its comedy series Absolutely

Fabulous with three new specials co-produced by BBC America and Logo.

Jennifer Saunders and Joanna Lumley will reprise their roles

as Edina Monsoon and Patsy Stone, respectively, from the series that first

premiered 20 years ago.

The original Absolutely Fabulous has been a part of BBC America's

lineup over the years, and Logo started airing the first five seasons in April

2011.

"People in the U.S. have been fantastically loyal in

their devotion to our show, so we really are thrilled to say that it's coming

back for three new shows to celebrate our 20th anniversary," said executive

producer Jon Plowman in a statement. "...All of the originals who are back

together again are still truly absolutely fabulous and we hope that the new

adventures of Edina, Patsy, Saffy, Bubble and Mother, plus a few surprising

guests, will entertain both our tried and trusted U.S. fans as well as gain us

some new friends..."