BBC America, Logo Reviving 'Absolutely Fabulous' With ThreeNew Specials
BBC Worldwide is reviving its comedy series Absolutely
Fabulous with three new specials co-produced by BBC America and Logo.
Jennifer Saunders and Joanna Lumley will reprise their roles
as Edina Monsoon and Patsy Stone, respectively, from the series that first
premiered 20 years ago.
The original Absolutely Fabulous has been a part of BBC America's
lineup over the years, and Logo started airing the first five seasons in April
2011.
"People in the U.S. have been fantastically loyal in
their devotion to our show, so we really are thrilled to say that it's coming
back for three new shows to celebrate our 20th anniversary," said executive
producer Jon Plowman in a statement. "...All of the originals who are back
together again are still truly absolutely fabulous and we hope that the new
adventures of Edina, Patsy, Saffy, Bubble and Mother, plus a few surprising
guests, will entertain both our tried and trusted U.S. fans as well as gain us
some new friends..."
