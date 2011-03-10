BBC America Greenlights 'Luther' Sequel

BBC America will co-produce a sequel to its Luther mini-series to air later this year, the network announced Wednesday.

The series, which stars Idris Elba, will return to BBC America, although network officials would not say how many episodes it will produce for the sequel. Elba last week won a best actor NAACP Image Awards for his portrayal of John Luther, a near-genius detective who is tapped to solve crimes while struggling with his own demons and the brutal murder of his wife.

The drama averaged 218,000 viewers during its seven-episode run last fall.

