BBC America Gets a Makeover

BBC America has redesigned its on-air look and Website. Starting Jan. 17, the network will run on- and off- air spots with a red, white and blue logo featuring the letter "a" incorporated into a series of iconic American landscapes. The revamp, spearheaded by creative agency mOcean, comes as the channel enters its 10th year in the American market.



The new logo - a "bulls-a" - appears as three concentric circles in red, white and blue with a lowercase "a" in the middle. It accompanies a new tagline - "a little Brit different." It will appear in 14 different spots with American landscapes selected to represent the channel's programming genres.



In one, a "biker chick" comes out of a roadhouse and walks past a parked Harley before getting on a Vespa. In another, a London black cab ends up on a New York street of yellow cabs after taking a wrong turn.



A redesigned bbcamerica.com will feature the new logo, along with some new features such as podcasts, more character blogs, polls, quizzes, video content and personalized schedules. Users can access more features by signing up to be "BBC Americans."



BBC America is distributed by Discovery Networks.