BBC America, Elisabeth Moss Team on New Miniseries

BBC America said it will partner with actress Elisabeth Moss to develop a period miniseries drama Fever, the network said Tuesday.

The series, based on Mary Beth Keane’s novel of the same name, tells the story of the first known carrier of typhoid fever who became known as "Typhoid Mary" as she spread typhoid across the burgeoning metropolis of early twentieth century New York.

Moss, who will star in the Annapurna Television-produced series, will also serve as an executive producer on the project along with Phil Morrison, Robin Veith, Sue Naegle and Megan Ellison, said the network.

For the full story go to Multichannel.com.