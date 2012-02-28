BBCAmerica to Develop Two New Series
BBC America announced on Tuesday
that it is developing two new series, Wired and The Dead Beat.
Wired takes place
in a world where "Syns" (synthetic organisms) -- replicas of humans -- are the
latest luxury. The Dead Beat centers around two cops, one dead and one
alive, who team up, working from leads in the world of the dead, to track down
killers in the world of the living.
"We
couldn't be more excited to be developing these British projects with
Clerkenwell -- our first originals in the sci-fi genre," said Perry Simon, GM,
BBCA. "Supernatural Saturday has become a popular fixture on BBC America's schedule
and both these highly creative ideas add a new dimension to our programming."
Wired and The
Dead Beat are the first two series created out of the non-exclusive
development deal between BBCA and Clerkenwell Films (who produce U.K. sci-fi
series Misfits), which was announced last September. Both series will be
distributed by BBC
Worldwide.
Murray
Ferguson, chief executive at Clerkenwell added, "There's a great energy behind
this partnership; the creative-makeup of BBC
America, Clerkenwell, Steven Volk and John Jackson is truly inspiring and has
given us the opportunity to create something very special. The prospect of
reaching a global audience is exciting and we're eager to bring the worlds of Wired
and The Dead Beat to life."
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.