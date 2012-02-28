BBCAmerica to Develop Two New Series

BBC America announced on Tuesday

that it is developing two new series, Wired and The Dead Beat.

Wired takes place

in a world where "Syns" (synthetic organisms) -- replicas of humans -- are the

latest luxury. The Dead Beat centers around two cops, one dead and one

alive, who team up, working from leads in the world of the dead, to track down

killers in the world of the living.

"We

couldn't be more excited to be developing these British projects with

Clerkenwell -- our first originals in the sci-fi genre," said Perry Simon, GM,

BBCA. "Supernatural Saturday has become a popular fixture on BBC America's schedule

and both these highly creative ideas add a new dimension to our programming."

Wired and The

Dead Beat are the first two series created out of the non-exclusive

development deal between BBCA and Clerkenwell Films (who produce U.K. sci-fi

series Misfits), which was announced last September. Both series will be

distributed by BBC

Worldwide.

Murray

Ferguson, chief executive at Clerkenwell added, "There's a great energy behind

this partnership; the creative-makeup of BBC

America, Clerkenwell, Steven Volk and John Jackson is truly inspiring and has

given us the opportunity to create something very special. The prospect of

reaching a global audience is exciting and we're eager to bring the worlds of Wired

and The Dead Beat to life."