BBC America To Coproduce Natural History Series 'The Hunt' And 'One Planet'

BBC America will coproduce natural history shows The Hunt and One Planet, the channel announced on Wednesday.

The Hunt, which is from producer Alastair Fothergill, will look at the interactions between predators and prey. Producer Vanessa Berlowitz will develop One Planet, a series that will explore the world through the perspectives of the creatures that live in it.

The channel will also coproduce Wild Alaska, Beyond Human and 24 Hours on Earth from the BBC's Natural History Unit.

"We are thrilled to add an ambitious new dimension to BBC America's programming line-up by co-producing landmark natural history programming from some of the world's greatest producers," said Perry Simon, general manager of BBC America. "The BBC Natural History Unit has transformed non-fiction programming and established itself as a worldwide center of excellence. No other organization in the world has such a rich heritage, deep archive and expertise in this field."

Richard De Croce, senior VP of programming at BBC America added, "BBC America is the home of many iconic British shows, and the addition of these landmark Natural History programs further establishes us at the vanguard of truly outstanding programming. Alastair Fothergill is the Steven Spielberg of natural history programming, an innovator with truly remarkable credits including Planet Earth, Blue Planet and Frozen Planet. Vanessa Berlowitz is an equally talented award-winning storyteller with more than 20 productions to her name and natural history running through her veins. We are honored to be working with these world-class talents."

BBC Worldwide, BBC America's parent company, will distribute all five programs globally.

The announcement comes as BBC Worldwide beefs up its non-fiction content. On Tuesday, the company named Chris Cole as a senior VP of TV coproductions and sales for its factual programming.