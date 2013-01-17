BBC America to Coproduce Drama on James Bond Creator Ian Fleming
BBC America will
coproduce a new four-part drama based on the life of James Bondcreator Ian Fleming, whose experiences
in Naval Intelligence in WWII helped form the iconic character.
From Ecosse Films, Fleming (working title) is coproduced
for BBC America and Sky Atlantic and distributed by BBC Worldwide. Dominic
Cooper stars as the acclaimed author in the series, which will be shot on location
in the U.K. and Budapest in early 2013.
Executive producers
for Fleming are Sky's Huw
Kennair-Jones and Ecosse Films' Douglas Rae, as well as Michael Parke and
Robert Bernstein.
Fleming joins BBC America's growing slate of original dramas, including Orphan Black, Copper and the Jack the Ripper series Ripper Street, which premieres Jan. 19.
