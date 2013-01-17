BBC America to Coproduce Drama on James Bond Creator Ian Fleming

BBC America will

coproduce a new four-part drama based on the life of James Bondcreator Ian Fleming, whose experiences

in Naval Intelligence in WWII helped form the iconic character.

From Ecosse Films, Fleming (working title) is coproduced

for BBC America and Sky Atlantic and distributed by BBC Worldwide. Dominic

Cooper stars as the acclaimed author in the series, which will be shot on location

in the U.K. and Budapest in early 2013.

Executive producers

for Fleming are Sky's Huw

Kennair-Jones and Ecosse Films' Douglas Rae, as well as Michael Parke and

Robert Bernstein.

Fleming joins BBC America's growing slate of original dramas, including Orphan Black, Copper and the Jack the Ripper series Ripper Street, which premieres Jan. 19.