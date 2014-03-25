BBC America Commissions First Original Comedy Series

BBC America announced Tuesday that it has commissioned its first original comedy series, Almost Royal. The series will premiere June 21 at 10 p.m., after the season finale of Orphan Black.

Produced by Burning Bright Productions, Almost Royal follows two fictional young British aristocrats on a trip to the United States. Clive Tulloh serves as executive producer and Seamus Murphy-Mitchell as series producer.

Chris Faith and Marcus Liversedge are directing the series, which will be distributed by BBC Worldwide.