BBC America to Co-Produce Jack the Ripper Series
BBC America is co-producing a new eight-part crime series, Ripper Street, scheduled to premiere as
part of the network's Dramaville lineup this fall.
Ripper Street,
which began production in Dublin on March 12, takes place in Whitechapel in
London's East End in 1889, immediately after the infamous Jack the Ripper
murders. The series follows the H Division, the group of detectives responsible
for keeping the streets of East London safe.
"We're thrilled that Ripper Street is coming to our channel
as part of Dramaville, the home of outstanding British drama," said Richard De
Croce, senior VP of programming, BBC America. "To this day, audiences continue
to be fascinated by Jack the Ripper and the events in Whitechapel in the late
19th Century. This script and cast are going to take us for a great ride. We're
excited to be involved in such an ambitious production with Tiger Aspect and
Lookout Point."
Created by Richard Warlow, Ripper Street is produced for BBC by Tiger Aspect Productions,
Lookout Point and BBC America. Tiger Aspect's Greg Brenman and Will Gould executive
produce alongside Lookout Point's Simon Vaughan. Polly Hill serves as executive
producer for BBC1.
