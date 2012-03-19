BBC America to Co-Produce Jack the Ripper Series

BBC America is co-producing a new eight-part crime series, Ripper Street, scheduled to premiere as

part of the network's Dramaville lineup this fall.

Ripper Street,

which began production in Dublin on March 12, takes place in Whitechapel in

London's East End in 1889, immediately after the infamous Jack the Ripper

murders. The series follows the H Division, the group of detectives responsible

for keeping the streets of East London safe.

"We're thrilled that Ripper Street is coming to our channel

as part of Dramaville, the home of outstanding British drama," said Richard De

Croce, senior VP of programming, BBC America. "To this day, audiences continue

to be fascinated by Jack the Ripper and the events in Whitechapel in the late

19th Century. This script and cast are going to take us for a great ride. We're

excited to be involved in such an ambitious production with Tiger Aspect and

Lookout Point."

Created by Richard Warlow, Ripper Street is produced for BBC by Tiger Aspect Productions,

Lookout Point and BBC America. Tiger Aspect's Greg Brenman and Will Gould executive

produce alongside Lookout Point's Simon Vaughan. Polly Hill serves as executive

producer for BBC1.