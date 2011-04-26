BBC America to Co-Produce 'The Fades'

BBC America will co-produce the supernatural drama series The Fades, the network announced Tuesday.

Written by Skins writer Jack Thorne, the series has just begun filming in the U.K. It follows the story of a teen tormented by apocalyptic dreams and spirits that only he can see, and will be part of the channel's HIT Supernatural Saturday lineup.

"Jack Thorne is one of the U.K.'s most exciting writing talents, and The Fades intelligently blends comedy and horror into a mythological storyline - a mix in keeping with other shows in our Supernatural Saturday line up," said Perry Simon, general manager, channels, BBC Worldwide America. "We're pleased to partner again with our colleagues at BBC Drama Productions on another quality series."

The series is made by BBC Drama Productions, with Susan Hogg serving as executive producer.