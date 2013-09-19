BBC America Cancels 'Copper'

BBC America has decided to cancel period drama Copper after two seasons, a network

spokesperson confirmed Thursday.

Copper launched as

BBC America's first original scripted series in August 2012 to 1.1 million total

viewers, but the drama failed to build in its second season, which will wrap

Sept. 22.

The series set in 1860s New York City was produced by Shaw

Media and Cineflix Studios and executive produced by Tom Fontana and Barry Levinson.

The cancellation leaves Orphan

Black as BBC America's lone scripted original. That drama, which featured a

breakout performance by Tatiana Maslany, has been renewed for a second seasonto return in 2014.