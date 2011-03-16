BBC America To Broadcast Royal Wedding Live
BBC America will broadcast the royal wedding on April 29
live and commercial free, the network confirmed Wednesday.
The extensive coverage of the nuptials of Prince Willim and
Kate Middleton will be a direct simulcast of BBC One, the Beeb's flagship
channel in the U.K.
"I am delighted that BBC America will give our
viewers the opportunity to watch events in London live and without
commercial breaks -- just as if they were sitting in a British living room
watching the BBC," said Perry Simon, GM channels, BBC Worldwide America. "From
the moment the Royal Wedding was announced, we have committed BBC America to be
the Home of the Royal Wedding, and our special wedding coverage is the perfect
celebration of this momentous occasion."
BBC One news anchor Huw Edwards will lead commentary for the
telecast.
The wedding broadcast will be the culmination of weeks of
programming on BBC America leading up to the event, including Royally Mad,
multiple documentaries on the royals, and three BBC World News America specials
on the modern monarchy.
