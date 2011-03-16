BBC America To Broadcast Royal Wedding Live

BBC America will broadcast the royal wedding on April 29

live and commercial free, the network confirmed Wednesday.

The extensive coverage of the nuptials of Prince Willim and

Kate Middleton will be a direct simulcast of BBC One, the Beeb's flagship

channel in the U.K.

"I am delighted that BBC America will give our

viewers the opportunity to watch events in London live and without

commercial breaks -- just as if they were sitting in a British living room

watching the BBC," said Perry Simon, GM channels, BBC Worldwide America. "From

the moment the Royal Wedding was announced, we have committed BBC America to be

the Home of the Royal Wedding, and our special wedding coverage is the perfect

celebration of this momentous occasion."

BBC One news anchor Huw Edwards will lead commentary for the

telecast.

The wedding broadcast will be the culmination of weeks of

programming on BBC America leading up to the event, including Royally Mad,

multiple documentaries on the royals, and three BBC World News America specials

on the modern monarchy.