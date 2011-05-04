BBC America Announces New Comedy Block

BBC America announced on

Wednesday the network will launch a new two-hour comedy block next month.

Ministry of

Laughs will

premiere on June 18 at 10 p.m. with the U.S. premiere of the first two episodes

of The Graham Norton Show followed by the high school comedy The

Inbetweeners at 11 p.m. and the airport mockumentary Come Fly With Me.

Friday Night

Dinner,

That Mitchell & Webb Show, The Thick of It and Peep Show

will all premiere in late 2011 or early 2012.

"There's nothing

quite like British comedy, and since joining last year one of my key ambitions

has been to showcase the very best of it here on BBC America," said Perry Simon, GM,

channels, BBCA. "Ministry of Laughs will deliver a new generation of

talented actors, writers and creators who are taking British comedy to a whole

new place."