BBC America Announces New Comedy Block
BBC America announced on
Wednesday the network will launch a new two-hour comedy block next month.
Ministry of
Laughs will
premiere on June 18 at 10 p.m. with the U.S. premiere of the first two episodes
of The Graham Norton Show followed by the high school comedy The
Inbetweeners at 11 p.m. and the airport mockumentary Come Fly With Me.
Friday Night
Dinner,
That Mitchell & Webb Show, The Thick of It and Peep Show
will all premiere in late 2011 or early 2012.
"There's nothing
quite like British comedy, and since joining last year one of my key ambitions
has been to showcase the very best of it here on BBC America," said Perry Simon, GM,
channels, BBCA. "Ministry of Laughs will deliver a new generation of
talented actors, writers and creators who are taking British comedy to a whole
new place."
