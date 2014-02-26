BBC America, Amazon Order ‘Ripper Street’ for Third Season

BBC America and Amazon are partnering to bring back the cancelled Victorian crime-drama Ripper Street for a third season.

Amazon has acquired the U.K. subscription streaming rights for the third season and episodes will air exclusively on Prime Instant Video prior to broadcast on the BBC. Prime Instant Video will also carry the first two seasons of the Matthew Macfadyen and Jerome Flynn starrer.

Ripper Street is produced by Tiger Aspect Productions and Lookout Point with Element Pictures from BBC America and Amazon.

Filming for the third season will being in May.